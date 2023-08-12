‘Jawan’: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Nayanthara in romantic track 'Chaleya’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Makers of action thriller film ‘Jawan’ on Saturday shared a teaser of a romantic song, 'Chaleya' featuring King of romance Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara.

Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans with a glimpse of the song.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’ #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv2PBFQgDlT/

The song 'Chaleya' is scheduled for release on August 14.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are seen dancing to the beats of the song.

The Hindi version of the romantic track titled ‘Chaleya’ sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and is choreographed by Farah Khan. It has written by Kumaar.

The first song ‘Zinda Banda’ was released across three languages, ‘Chaleya’ is going to be released in Tamil and Telugu versions as well.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Romance and Shah Rukh Khan goes hand in hand.”

Another user wrote, “hence proved, you can never take romance away from Shah Rukh Khan.”

Recently, during #AskSRK he also revealed his favourite song from the film and wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

Not only that, when one of the users asked the SRK, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi”, he gave a savage reply.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha.”

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

