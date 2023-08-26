‘Jawan’: Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of new song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday unveiled the teaser of the new song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from his upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

On Saturday, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans’ questions.

Minutes after ending the session he unveiled the teaser of the new track on X.

He wrote, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The official release date of the full version of the song is still awaited. Although the song seems to be a party track.

However, fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to unveil the official trailer of ‘Jawan’.

Helmed by Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks from the film ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chhaleya’ and both of them received decent responses from the fans.

Soon after he shared the teaser of ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Actor Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance role.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor