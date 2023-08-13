‘Jawan’: Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of second track ‘Chaleya’, song to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday unveiled the teaser of the second song ‘Chaleya’ from his upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the teaser of the song and captioned it, “Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur….#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv37ZvkLCJs/

The song 'Chaleya' is scheduled for release on August 14.

It will be out in three languages, the Hindi version is titled as ‘Chaleya’ and ‘Chalona’, ‘Hayyoda’ in other languages.

The teaser features SRK dancing on the romantic track on the streets donning casual outfits.

Soon after the ‘Don’ actor shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“SRK Forever King,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “SRK’s romantic era is back.”

“People waiting for Jawan,” a fan wrote.

The Hindi version of the romantic track titled ‘Chaleya’ sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and is choreographed by Farah Khan. It has written by Kumaar.

Recently, during #AskSRK he also revealed his favourite song from the film and wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

Not only that, when one of the users asked the SRK, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi”, he gave a savage reply.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha.”

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

