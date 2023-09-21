‘Jawan’: Shah Rukh Khan wishes director Atlee on his birthday, unveils song 'Faraatta'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday extended a heartfelt birthday wish for the ‘Jawan’ director Atlee and unveiled a new song ‘Faraatta’ featuring Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, “Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone … but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday my friend @atlee47 ! Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling! #Faraatta (Hindi), #Pattasa (Tamil), #Galatta (Telugu).”

The song is out in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and features Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone.

The Hindi version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi and Badshah and is composed by Anirudh.

‘Jawan’ marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film received massive responses from the audience and has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

‘Jawan’ minted Rs 8.60 crores on Wednesday which took the films total collection to Rs 466.19 crores.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai.

The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.

He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

