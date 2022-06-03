Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan officially announces his action film with Atlee

Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday announced Shah Rukh Khan’s new film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the action-thriller is one of the most awaited flicks. . This is the third new Shah Rukh film to be announced this year, following Pathaan and Dunki. Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023. The announcement is followed by a one-and-a-half minute video that opens with a shot of the Northern Lights. We hear the sound of whistles, as Shah Rukh’s face is revealed, covered in bandages. The video then cuts to a television screen, on which there appears to be a coded message flashing. Shah Rukh’s character then uncovers a trove of ammunition, and receives a message on the radio. He laughs maniacally and says, “Ready,” as hype music plays in the background.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.Talking about creating Jawan with SRK, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.