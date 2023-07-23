Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi's intense poster unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Jawan' is one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

There's massive anticipation around the release of the film, with fans waiting eagerly for the film to arrive in theatres.

On Sunday, the makers raised audiences' excitement a notch higher by dropping an intriguing poster featuring Vijay.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with a close-up of Vijay’s intense eyes.

The Twitter handle captioned, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

https://twitter.com/redchilliesent/status/1683001449159213057?s=46&t=PusltWkTns46RNMqjWxAeA

It seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement and anticipation of the audiences around the film's release by teasing updates on it.

Recently, Shah Rukh shared bald look poster, where he can be seen flaunting his swag by holding guns in his hands. Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta!#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara is also a part of the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

The film will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far.

Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

