'Jaws': Nat Geo to release documentary on Steven Spielberg's iconic thriller

Washington [US], June 25 : National Geographic, in collaboration with Amblin Entertainment, has announced plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning iconic thriller 'Jaws' with a comprehensive documentary titled 'Jaws @ 50' (working title).

According to Deadline, the documentary will delve into the tumultuous production history of the film and the literary origins of Peter Benchley's bestselling novel that inspired it.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, known for his insightful nonfiction projects on Hollywood figures like Faye Dunaway and Natalie Wood, 'Jaws @ 50' is scheduled for release in the summer of 2025.

It will be available on National Geographic channels and streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu, promising an in-depth exploration of how 'Jaws' shaped both cinema and popular literature, Deadline confirmed.

The documentary will feature exclusive footage and archival materials from the personal collections of Peter Benchley and Steven Spielberg.

It aims to provide viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges Spielberg faced as a young director grappling with technical mishaps and adverse weather conditions during the filming process.

According to the announcement, Wendy Benchley, ocean conservationist and wife of Peter Benchley, will collaborate closely on the project.

The documentary not only aims to celebrate the cultural impact of 'Jaws' but also to foster a deeper understanding of sharks and ocean conservation, topics close to the heart of the Benchley family.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Entertainment expressed their enthusiasm for the documentary, highlighting its dual focus on art and science.

"Jaws the novel by Peter Benchley and the film by Steven Spielberg, defined both popular literature and cinema," they remarked adding, "The idea of diving into the past, present and future legacy of Jaws, combined with an informed and inspiring discussion about sharks and the ocean in one documentary, is a unique opportunity to explore the perfect union between art and science."

Spielberg himself reflected on the arduous journey of creating 'Jaws' in an excerpt from Bouzereau's book 'Spielberg: The First Ten Years', published by Vanity Fair, according to Deadline.

"Being on 'Jaws' became a living nightmare," Spielberg shared adding "I knew the film I wanted to make. I just couldn't get the movie I had in mind on film as quickly as I wanted."

The documentary will also touch upon the broader cultural impact of 'Jaws', which not only spawned sequels but also influenced generations of filmmakers and ignited public fascination with sharks.

Produced by Laura A. Bowling alongside Benchley and executive produced by Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Laurent Bouzereau, Markus Keith, and Ted Duvall of National Geographic, 'Jaws @ 50' promises to be a compelling retrospective celebrating the enduring legacy of one of cinema's most iconic thrillers.

