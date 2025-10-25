Jay Bhanushali enjoys a fun-filled 10-day Japan trip with his daughters, sans wife Mahhi Vij

Mumbai Oct 25 Television host Jay Bhanushali is currently on a Japan vacation with his daughters, Khushi Ray and Tara Bhanushali.

The actor has been sharing a series of posts and stories from his trip, giving fans a glimpse of his travel moments with his little ones.

In one of his social media stories, Jay on Friday wrote, "Morning 7a.m. selfie at Shibuya crossing. Goodbye, Tokyo. Will be back soon. And yes, final arigato."

The actor was seen smiling in a selfie at the famous Shibuya Crossing with his daughters, carrying their luggage.

He also shared a clip from Narita International Airport with the caption, "All the planes", and another one from the train with the text 'Just before reaching the airport', tagging Khushi Ray and Tara Bhanushali.

In another social media post featuring his daughters running hand in hand, Jay captioned,"'Why should the boys have all the fun?' Wait for the post at the end."

He also posted a video showing his daughter carrying a suitcase down the stairs with the text overlay: "When Japan's taxes are too expensive and you still want to give your daughter princess treatment."

The caption said, "Don't come to Japan if you're not ready for this. At least 30,000 steps walking you have to do."

Jay shared a reel of feeding deer in Nara Park, writing, "'The best day spent in Japan.' Me and my kids loved it. Feeding deer was peaceful with amazing views of nature."

In another post from Tokyo Cart, he wrote, "'When I'm in Tokyo, how can I return without drifting?' Video coming soon."

He also added a heartwarming note: "They deserve it. The best daughters. The best child companion I could have got. 10 days we struggled with less sleep. Lots of walking and exploring Japan."

Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi welcomed daughter Tara in 2019, after years of trying to conceive.

The couple had faced medical complications before birth.

Earlier, they adopted their caretakers' children, Khushi and Rajveer.

Jay and Mahhi rarely post about each other on social media, sparking occasional speculation about their relationship status, but the two have always maintained that they are very much together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor