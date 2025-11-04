Jay Bhanushali soaks in adventure as he races through Japan on a monkey kart

Mumbai, Nov 4 Television actor Jay Bhanushali is currently making the most of his Japan getaway.

The ‘Kayamath’ actor recently gave fans a glimpse of his adventurous side as he enjoyed the popular Monkey Kart experience, zooming through the scenic streets in true racer style. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jay shared his fun-filled video from the trip, capturing the perfect mix of travel, thrill, and laughter. In the clip, he is heard saying, if you are in Japan, you have to do Monkey Cart.

The thrilling video shows Jay Bhanushali enjoying the Monkey Kart ride on the streets of Japan, dressed in full gear and radiating excitement. With the city’s vibrant backdrop adding to the charm, the actor can be seen smiling and waving as he zips past famous landmarks.

In the caption of his post, the actor shared an inspiring story about Mustafa from Surat, who moved to Japan for education and eventually started the Monkey Kart business in Tokyo and Osaka. Praising his success, Jay added that the venture is now among the best in the business, encouraging Indians travelling to Japan to try out the thrilling experience themselves.

“Tokyo Drift 2.0..what an experience, Mustafa from surat went to Japan for education and started Monkey kart business in Tokyo and Osaka and today it’s the best in the business all my Indians travelling to Japan contact Monkey kart for the experience,” he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Jay Bhanushali has been in the spotlight for reports surrounding his personal life. Rumours have been making rounds on the internet suggesting that the television host and actor, along with his actress wife Mahhi Vij, might be heading towards splitsville. Amidst the ongoing rumours, Jay recently took to social media to extend his support to Mahhi Vij for her upcoming project.

Sharing the teaser of her new television show “Seher,” the actor penned a heartfelt note, expressing his excitement to see her shine on screen once again.

