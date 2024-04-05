Jay Sean, Ikky's new R&B track 'Heartless' a soulful blend of Punjabi and English

Mumbai, April 5 British singer Jay Sean and Canadian musician Ikky have joined forces to deliver a genre-bending track titled ‘Heartless’, which seamlessly blends English and Punjabi elements, captivating listeners across cultural boundaries.

Virgin Music Group recently announced its partnership with 3AM Entertainment, the brainchild of British-born global sensation Jay Sean.

This innovative collaboration will result in multiple releases, with the first single hitting the market being ‘Heartless’, a heartfelt R&B track featuring peppy English and Punjabi verses.

What makes 'Heartless' even more exciting is that it marks the debut single from Jay's highly anticipated forthcoming album, featuring Toronto-based Punjabi hitmaker, Ikky.

'Heartless' explores the theme of emotional detachment in today's society, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Talking about the track, Jay said: “Sometimes the magic is just there from the beginning. Ikky and I have built ‘Heartless’ from scratch. Living in the room, I was free-styling melodies with Sam Martin, while Ikky was building the track. The vibe was instant.”

“I love the seamless combination of Punjabi and R&B, which is a nod to a nostalgic sound that I’m known for. Ikky's been on fire and his sound is fresh and ‘now’. It’s the perfect song to kick off my upcoming album,” he added.

Ikky said: “ ’Heartless’ was created in both Toronto and LA and features some of my favourite songwriters in the Punjabi industry today! Getting to work with Jay was amazing, we hit it off instantly and it was crazy how quickly we were able to build the track. I'm so happy to be a part of this project, I can't wait for it to be out in the world.”

Co-produced by Sean Cook, known for his work on the global hit ‘Lil Boo Thang,’ ‘Heartless’ sets the stage for Jay Sean's forthcoming album, which promises collaborations with other popular artists such as Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi.

