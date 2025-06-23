Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at wife Beyonce’s Paris concert

Los Angeles, June 23 Rapper Jay-Z surprised his wife Beyonce during her recent concert in Paris. The 43-year-old singer welcomed her husband onto the stage at Stade de France during her third Cowboy Carter Tour show in the city.

The couple sang ‘Crazy in Love’ together for the first time in more than six years, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Fan footage circulating online, including a clip by Cardi B, who was in the audience, showed Beyonce stepping aside during ‘Crazy in Love’ as Jay-Z made a sudden appearance on stage to rap his verse.

In addition, Jay also joined his wife for a version of 2013's ‘Drunk in Love’, remixed with Partition, and his own N***** in Paris, which was originally a collaboration with Kanye West.

As per ‘Female First UK, the last time the couple performed together was at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa, in December 2018. The duet marked the first time Beyonce has performed ‘Drunk in Love’ on her Cowboy Carter Tour, and her Paris shows also saw another new addition to the setlist.

On June 19, Miley Cyrus was a surprise guest and she joined the former Destiny's Child singer on the live debut of their ballad 'II Most Wanted'. Before Miley shot up from under the stage, Beyonce said, “I’m so excited because I wanted to do something very special for you guys. I could not do it without this young lady’s help, so I want you to scream as loud as you can. I wan’t y’all for this icon (sic). I’m your biggest fan. I’m so grateful to watch you, to sing with you, Miss Miley Cyrus”.

It marked the first time the pair had performed the song together live. Miley penned the song and previously admitted it was a "dream come true" to record it with the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker.

She told W Magazine, “I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago. My mom would always go, ‘I love that song so much’. So when Beyonce reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship. I told (Beyonce), ‘We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country’. I said, ‘You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song (sic)’. Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyonce was a dream come true’”.

