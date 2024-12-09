Jay-Z says he, Beyonce "have to sit our children down" as he denies child rape allegation

Washington [US], December 9 : Rapper and music mogul Jay-Z talked about his wife Beyonce and their three children after being accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl along with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, as reported by People.

In one piece of a denial statement released on X, Jay-Z stated that the "heinous" charges will have an impact on his family, which includes 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, who are 7.

"My only heartbreak is for my family," he said. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, added, "I mourn yet another loss of innocence."

In the amended civil lawsuit, a woman identified only as Jane Doe alleges that she was assaulted after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. The woman claims she was raped by Combs and Jay-Z while a still-unnamed female celebrity watched during a party in a New York City residence following the annual music event, as reported by People.

The unnamed Jane Doe is seeking undisclosed damages, and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, previously stated that he was representing more than 100 people who accuse Combs of impropriety.

Combs, who was recently denied bail for the third time and is still being imprisoned in a federal prison in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering allegations after being arrested in September, will stand trial in May 2025.

Combs' attorneys denied the allegations put forth by Jane Doe in a statement to People. "This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs," the statement said.

"As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," the statement continued. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone, man or woman, adult or minor."

The allegations surfaced in a civil lawsuit filed on Sunday in New York federal court by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of an accuser Jane Doe. Jay-Z has strongly denied the claims, labeling them a "blackmail attempt."

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" the musician wrote.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case," he continued.

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain," Jay-Z added.

"Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable," he concluded. "I look forward to showing you just how different I am."

Jane Doe's attorney Buzbee shared in a statement, "The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court," reported People.

