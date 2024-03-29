Jaya Bachchan admits she and Amitabh Bachchan were very protective parents: 'We didn't know any better'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : On the latest edition of her granddaughter's podcast 'What The Hell Navya Season 2,' Jaya Bachchan revealed that she and her husband Amitabh Bachchan have always been very protective of their children, Abhishek and Shweta.

"We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught, that's how we were brought up. You (Shweta) have been brought up differently, and you will bring up your children even more differently," said Jaya.

Shweta echoed her thoughts and said, "A lot of times, people don't learn from other people's experiences. They have to learn from their own experiences. You have to give your children a chance to make those mistakes. It's actually, literally like putting your children out there or letting them go is like taking your heart out and putting it on the table. Because your every instinct is 'I don't want them to get hurt. This is maybe not a right person. This is maybe not a right direction they're going in,' but it's very difficult to say, 'Okay, I'll let you do it.' I think it's the best thing you can do for your child that you can let them make their own mistakes. Because they will gain experience."

Earlier this week, Navya Nanda posted several pictures on her Instagram, showing her family participating in 'Holika Dahan' and Holi celebrations. One photo showed her uncle Abhishek Bachchan closely watching the burning Holika. Her grandmother Jaya Bachchan was also in the pictures.

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were also seen in the background of a photo where Navya was applying Holi colors to Abhishek. The entire Bachchan family wore traditional clothes for the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial.

