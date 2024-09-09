Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years of Marriage Due to Personal Reasons

"Ponniyin Selvan" actor Jayam Ravi announced on Monday that he is moving forward with the dissolution of his 15-year marriage to Aarti, citing "personal reasons." Ravi, a well-known figure in Tamil cinema, gained nationwide recognition for his portrayal of Prince Arulmozhi Varman, the future Chola emperor Rajaraja I, in Mani Ratnam's two-part historical epic "Ponniyin Selvan."

Aarti, the daughter of renowned television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, married Jayam Ravi in 2009. The couple has two sons.

Grateful for your love and understanding.



Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved," the actor said in a post.

I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors, or allegations in this regard.

