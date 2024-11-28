Jayan Cherian’s ‘Rhythm of Dammam’ premieres at IFFI 2024

Mumbai, Nov 28 At the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, director Jayan Cherian’s poignant film “Rhythm of Dammam” made its highly anticipated premiere.

The film brings to the forefront the struggles and resilience of the marginalized Siddi community. Set against the backdrop of Dammam, the film explores the community’s rich cultural heritage and the challenges they face, shedding light on a story that has long been underrepresented in mainstream cinema.

“Rhythm of Dammam” stars real-life members of the Siddi community, with Chinmay Siddi portraying the lead role of Jayaram. The film also features Prashant Siddi, a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry who has gained recognition for his roles in several popular films, including those featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

The film, set in the Siddi community of Yellapur, Karnataka, tells the story of twelve-year-old Jayaram, who becomes haunted by the spirit of his late grandfather and begins to struggle with his grip on reality. The film delves into the intergenerational trauma experienced by the Siddi community, stemming from their history of slavery under Portuguese traders.

Speaking about the positive reviews ‘Rhythm of Dammam’ received at IFFI, Jayan Cherian shared, “This film is deeply personal to me. After spending five years with the Siddi community, I felt compelled to share their untold stories of resilience and cultural identity. I’m honoured that the story of the Siddi community’s strength and spirit has resonated so deeply with the diverse audiences at IFFI.”

“Rhythm of Dammam” is a groundbreaking film, marking the first feature set in the Siddi community. It blends the Siddi dialect of Konkani with Kannada, reflecting the cultural richness of the community. The film's title is inspired by Dammam, a traditional percussion instrument central to Siddi rituals and celebrations.

The Siddi people, descendants of the Bantu people from Southeast Africa, have endured centuries of slavery and systemic marginalization within India’s caste system. This film sheds light on their resilient journey.

