Jayaram on winning the Sree Chithira Thirunal National Award: Accept it with great humility and pride

Chennai, April 28 Actor Jayaram, who has made a name for himself in both the Tamil and Malayalam film industries with his impressive performances, has expressed deep gratitude and respect for being honoured with the prestigious Sree Chithira Thirunal National Award.

The actor, who received the award from the Governor, posted a picture of himself with his wife at the event on his Instagram page and wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for being honored with the prestigious “Sree Chithira Thirunal National Award” from the Honorable Governor of Kerala.

"I accept this recognition with great humility and pride. It stands as a significant milestone in my journey, inspiring me to continue my efforts with renewed dedication and a stronger sense of responsibility."

The actor, in particular, expressed happiness that his wife was present with him at the time of receiving the award.

"I am especially happy and blessed that my wife @aswathi_jayaram is here with me today to witness this special moment, making the occasion even more memorable and meaningful," he said

Thanking all his mentors, colleagues, friends, and family members who had supported and guided him throughout his journey, Jayaram ended the note that he was praying to continue the committed service that he had rendered so far.

The actor, who is known for his versatality as much as he is known for his comic timing and mimicry skills, will next be seen playing a pivotal role in director Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming action extravaganza 'Retro', featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

In fact, Suriya, in a recent event, had recalled how Jayaram had set standards on the sets of Retro. "I miss Jayaram sir, Joju sir and Nasser sir today. When you look at what they contribute, they really set standards.

"Jayaram sir was like a first bench student, constantly practising and improving himself. This after achieving so much. He is an evergreen hero. But unmindful of all his accomplishments,the contribution that he made for the film by daily improving himself left us awestruck,"Suriya had said.

