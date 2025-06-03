Jayati Bhatia: I want to make people feel something

Mumbai, June 3 Actress Jayati Bhatia, who is currently seen in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, says as an actor, I don’t want to just blend in—I want to make people feel something,

To prepare for the role, Jayati took inspiration from her own life and from famous plays like Shakespeare’s Othello, especially the clever and manipulative character of Iago. But the character of Bua Ji isn’t just based on books or plays. She added her own experiences and observations to shape the role.

Talking about her character, Jayati shared: “When I first read about Sharda Suryavanshi, I was immediately intrigued by her psychological depth. She doesn’t think of herself as a negative person. In her mind, she’s preserving the emotional order she has carefully built and Reet is a disruption to that.”

She said: “I found myself thinking of Iago, who operates under the illusion of loyalty, twisting the truth with such finesse that people believe him. That was my launchpad. I’ve met people in real life who will shower you with love and yet plot your downfall. I took that duality and applied it here. The warmth in Bua Ji isn’t fake—it’s just weaponised when needed.”

The actress said that she wants viewers to feel confused about her.

Jayati added: “Is she caring or controlling? Is she protecting Raghav, or isolating him? I want viewers to get so involved, they start yelling at the screen whenever Bua Ji makes a move—then I’ve done my job.”

“As an actor, I don’t want to just blend in—I want to make people feel something, even if that something is anger. I hope to become a household name to be hated, and I say that with pride because that’s when I’ll know I’ve truly done justice to the role. I truly hope the audience is enjoying it as much as I am.”

“Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile” has been captivating audiences with its tender yet turbulent tale of Raghav, played by Bharat Ahlawwat and Reet essayed by Ayushi Khurana.

While their love story takes center stage, it is the undercurrent of manipulation and emotional politics stirred by Sharda Suryavanshi, or Bua Ji, that adds compelling texture to the narrative.

“Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile” airs on Zee TV.

