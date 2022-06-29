Jazzy Ballerini on auditioning for her role in 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'

Mumbai, June 29 Actress Jazzy Ballerini, who is making her debut in the Indian television industry with the new show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily', has auditioned for more than 500 times for many roles over the years.

Jazzy is seen playing the role of a 'Videshi Bahu' in the show. She opens up on her audition process for her role in 'Aanandi Baa aur Emily':

The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of Anandi Baa, Jazzy Ballerini as Emily and Mishkat Verma as Aarav.

Jazzy says: "I didn't have much understanding of TV shows before I actually auditioned. But, I was excited to find out more about the role. I wanted to learn more about it. The audition process for my role on 'Aanandi Baa aur Emily' went very smoothly. Even though it was during lockdown times. Within a few days I was confirmed for the role of 'Emily'."

"I honestly didn't know, at that time, what I was getting myself into. I didn't know how amazing this opportunity really is until I started filming. When I spoke to my friends about it, they were really supportive and told me that Star Plus has one of the best content and serials. So, I'm excited to be a part of this show," concludes the actress who was born and brought up in London.

It is a story of a chaos happening in a family when a 'firangi bahu'(foreign daughter-in-law) enters the family and Anandi Baa(played by Kanchan Gupta) tries to get rid of her.

'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will be coming from June 27 on Star Plus.

