Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka reportedly walks out of Farhan Akhtar directorial

The announcement of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa had film enthusiasts excited about the prospect of a women-centric road-trip film featuring the talented trio of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Now the latest buzz is that, the Dostana actress has walked out of the project. According to a tweet from Movified Bollywood's Twitter handle, Priyanka Chopra has walked out of Jee Le Zaraa, and Kiara Advani is now being considered for the role. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the filmmaker regarding the development.

Previously, a source close to Bollywood Hungama had revealed that scheduling conflicts among the stars led to the film being postponed. "Priyanka Chopra was unable to commit to shooting in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and proposed shooting for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. Although Farhan was amenable to the idea, Alia Bhatt had already committed to projects like Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Considering the demanding nature of these two films, she was unable to accommodate the film's shooting dates next year. Consequently, Farhan decided to delay the film until the timing was right," the source claimed.