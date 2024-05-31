Jeetendra has fun with star kids at football-themed birthday party of Tusshar Kapoor's son

Mumbai, May 31 Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Friday hosted a grand birthday party for his son Laksshya in Juhu, which was attended by the children of many Bollywood celebrities.

The visuals show Tusshar's father and veteran actor Jeetendra arriving at the venue wearing a yellow kurta and white pajama.

The football-themed event had the tagline 'Welcome to Laksshya Turf Party'.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's twins -- son Yash and daughter Roohi -- were spotted at the party along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Taimur looked cute in a red T-shirt and blue shorts, while Jeh wore a blue T-shirt and white shorts.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also attended the party along with his son.

Actress Gauahar Khan looked pretty in a short white dress, as she arrived with her son Zehaan for the party.

Tusshar is a single parent to Laksshya, who was born through surrogacy in June 2016.

On the work front, Tusshar was last seen in the thriller 'Maarrich'.

