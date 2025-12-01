Jeetendra pays tribute to late BFF Dharmendra on Indian Idol 16, Badshah breaks down

Mumbai, Dec 1 Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 16 as a part of their Yaadon Ki Baraat series.

The veteran actor, in a special segment dedicated to the late superstar Dharmendra, on the show was seen getting emotional. In a video shared by the host channel on their social media, the contestants on the show were seen singing songs featuring Dharmendra as a tribute to the late superstar.

Singer-rapper Badshah, who is also a judge on the show, was seen breaking into tears as the show celebrated the legacy of Dharmendra. recently paid a tribute to the late superstar Dharmendra on the sets of Indian Idol 16.

Recently, Badshah was seen remembering the superstar with utmost love and respect. He said, “Dharam paaji was the real essence of Punjab, and now it feels as if that beautiful fragrance and essence has been lost from the soil of our own Punjab. He was Dharam Paaji, everybody’s, every fan’s ideal idol…” Badshah further said, “Dharam ji wherever you are, be happy and hopeful and at peace.”

The rapper ended his tribute by reciting a shayari by Dharmendra that he would often be heard saying. “Sab kuch paakar bhi, haasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi, Kambakkht jaan kyun jaati hai jaate hue.” Superstar Dharmendra’s demise sent shockwaves across the entire nation, and especially through the Bollywood industry when he passed away on November 24.

On November 25, many prominent figures were seen visiting the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family. In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar Jeetendra, who has been Dharmendra's friend for almost 5 decades, was seen visiting the grieving family. The actor, who himself is in his late 80s, was seen walking slowly to the Deol residence to offer condolences and meet his best friend’s family, who were in distress

For the uninitiated, Jeetendra and Dharmendra have worked together in movies like The Burning Train, Dharam Veer, Dharma Karma, Kinara and many more.

Talking about the late superstar Dharmendra, he would have turned 90 on the 8th of December this year. The actor passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties.

He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments continued.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor