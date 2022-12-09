Jeetendra remembers working with Sridevi in 'Himmatwala'

Mumbai, Dec 9 Veteran actor Jeetendra recalled working with Bollywood actress Sridevi in the 1983 film 'Himmatwala' and how she used to learn the dance steps immediately while he needed six to seven rehearsals.

He said: "Sridevi was a great artist. I still remember, whenever I used to rehearse with her, she would get all the steps immediately. On the other hand, I needed at least six to seven rehearsals."

The 80-year-old actor worked with Sridevi in several movies and most of them were hits like 'Sone Pe Suhaaga', 'Aulad', 'Ghar Sansar', 'Suhaagan', 'Dharm Adhikari', 'Tohfa', 'Jaani dost', 'Himmatwala', among others.

Jeetendra came along with Govinda for 'The Dancing Heroes' special episode of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. He went down the memory lane and talked about the late actress after looking at the performance by contestant Rafa and Prajyot's to the songs 'Taki o Taki' and 'O Lal Dupatte Wali'.

"To make it easier for her, I used to tell her that I will practice with the choreographer, but she was so humble and kind that she insisted on doing the practice with me as many times as needed to get the steps right. That was the kind of respect she gave," he added.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs' is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anu Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

