Jeetendra stands by the bereaved Deol family after the loss of his best friend Dharmendra

Mumbai, Nov 25 Superstar Dharmendra’s demise sent shockwaves across the entire nation, and especially through the Bollywood industry. Fans and admirers of the superstar seemed grief-stricken post the demise of their idol on November 24.

On November 25, almost the entire Bollywood, especially many prominent figures, was seen visiting the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family.

In the evening of November 25, veteran actor and Dharmendra's friend of almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. The actor, who himself is in his late 80s, was seen walking slowly to the Deol residence to offer condolences and meet his best friend’s family, who seem to be in distress.

Jeetendra and Dharmendra have worked together in movies like The Burning Train, Dharam Veer, Dharma Karma, Kinara and many more. In the evening of November 25, superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress.

Hrithik Roshan's father and actor Rakesh Roshan had worked with Dharmendra in the 1983-released movie Teesri Aankh. The movie also starred Shatrughan Sinha. Actor Varun Dhawan was also seen visiting the family to offer condolences.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra would have turned 90 on the 8th of December this year. The actor passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor