Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez are now married

Venice [Italy], June 28 : Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV journalist Lauren Sanchez on June 27 embarked on the new chapter of their lives as Mr and Mrs.

The couple tied the knot at a grand affair in Venice, Italy.

The three-day extravaganza reportedly took over the whole island of San Giorgio Maggiore, opposite Venice's historic St. Mark's Square, with a star-studded guest list.

Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and Orlando Bloom were among many other guests.

As per PEOPLE, the couple's wedding ceremony kicked off with a performance of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley, sung by Matteo Bocelli to cheers from the guests.

Ahead of the ceremony, Bezos and Sanchez were photographed leaving the Aman Hotel separately, presumably headed for their wedding venue. The bride wore a retro-inspired, all-white suit and silk head scarf, while the groom sported a sleek black tuxedo and aviator-style shades.

The couple had planned to hold their wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 28, at Scuola Grande della Misericordia, but made a last-minute location change due to security concerns amid ongoing protests over the wedding by groups who view it as a sign of the growing disparity between the haves and have-nots.

Jeff and Lauren confirmed their engagement in May 2023, a few years after they made their relationship public.

