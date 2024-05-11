Jeff Bridges, Dave Bautista to star in Robert D Krzykowsk's 'Grendel'

Washington [US], May 11 : Actors Jeff Bridges and Dave Bautista will be seen in the live-action monster movie 'Grendel' by Jim Henson Company and director Robert D. Krzykowsk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Bautista is set to play Beowulf, with Bryan Cranston set as King Hrothgar, Sam Elliott as The Dragon, Thomasin McKenzie as Queen Wealhtheow and Aidan Turner as Unferth. T Bone Burnett will also star and provide original songs for the film.

Krzykowski will direct from a script he adapted from John Gardner's novel of the same title. Brian Henson, Vince Raisa, Krzykowski, Jay Glazer, Dennis Berardi, and Jon D. Wagner will all produce for The Jim Henson Company. Bridges will executive produce alongside John Sayles, Tamara Birkemoe, and Joe Jenckes of Ashland Hill Media Finance, which will fund the film.

"Grendel represents everything I love about the movies. John Gardner's mad masterpiece cleverly tackles what it is to be human through the wild-eyed lens of a monster," said Krzykowski. "It's an honour to work with such a remarkable group of storytellers, all of whom seek to bring something wonderful and unexpected to audiences now," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor