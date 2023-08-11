Jeff Lewis apologises to Kyle Richards for shady comment

Washington [US], August 11 : Jeffrey Thomas Lewis, a radio and television personality, issued a clarification after implying that American actress Kyle Richards "was a lesbian on Ozempic" earlier this week.

The ‘Jeff Lewis Live’ host explained in a statement to Page Six, “I was simply poking fun at these ridiculous rumours that have been circulating about my friend, Kyle. I never expected anyone to take this seriously and have apologized publicly and privately.”

Lewis said with a direct message to Richards, “If I could say one thing to Kyle; please text me back.”

After he made the remark, the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' actor stopped responding to his texts that he revealed on Wednesday.

He told TMZ, adding that he was unaware whether his friend was upset or not, “I’ve yet to hear back. I don’t know. I hope not.”

Richards did reveal on Thursday that she was irritated with Lewis over his remark.

She told, “I’m not talking to Jeff Lewis, I just don’t feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest with you. I’m just tired of it. I’m at my wit’s end with all of the stories about me out there and I just want everyone to be quiet.”

The ‘Halloween Kills’ star continued, “It’s hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to.. I kind of felt, like, yesterday with friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Richards has not stated if she will accept Lewis' mea culpa since she has already given one.

Richards was probably irritated because she has spent months attempting to dispel rumours that she is dating country singer Morgan Wade.

The mother of four has passionately refuted the rumours regarding the singer of 'Wilder Days.'

Richards disputed that having similar tattoos is a hint that she and Wade are a couple, calling the idea that they are more than simply pals just a rumour in June, PageSix reported.

However, the couple took pleasure in igniting the rumours on Thursday when Wade's hot new song, 'Fall In Love With Me,' was released.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor