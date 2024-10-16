Jelly Roll opens up about his past mistakes, says "I'm so embarrassed..."

Washington [US], October 16 : Award-winning country music star Jelly Roll recalled his past mistakes and crimes that he committed in the early stage of life, reported People.

On the recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the ace singer got candid about his criminal history. "It's deep-rooted insecurities early. I was always a bigger kid," Jelly reminisced about his childhood days. "So I had a little chip on my shoulder naturally as a young kid." During his days in Antioch, Tennessee in an "active" neighbourhood, the singer said he looked for "acceptance," and "the streets will always give it to you."

Recalling what landed him in jail, he shared, "I'd gotten a fight with a kid and back then they had the chain wallets. When we were wrestling, I grabbed a chain wallet to try to hit him with it, and that was a strong-arm robbery case. So I ended up in the system for like 20-something months when I was 13 for that strong-arm robbery."

However, he regrets what he has done in the past as he mentioned, "I look back at those years, Jay, and I'm so embarrassed to talk about them. I was still a bad person in my early 30s, but I mean, I was a really horrible kid all the way into my mid-20s. People are always like, 'You're the nicest dude I've ever met.' I'm like, 'I'm so glad y'all haven't met nobody that knew me 20 years ago.'"

Over 20 years later, he intends to make up with his robbery victim and has a list of individuals to apologise to but "I just haven't made it that far down yet."

"No matter how old I was, I had no business taking from anybody," the singer said. "Just this entitlement that I had that the world owed me enough that I could come take your stuff. What a horrible, horrible way to look at life and people, just what a horrible way to interact with the Earth."

Jelly also talked about his late father, who died in 2019. While the two had always had a strong relationship, it was after the singer fled the "revolving cycle of the judicial system" that they became even closer.

"Me and him started really getting close and I started leaning on him and we would go to happy hour three or four days a week, every day. And we'd go sit at the same spot at the same bar and the memory and street in Nashville called the Tin Roof from 4 to 6," reported People.

