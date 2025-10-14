Jenn Lyon starrer comedy series 'Stumble' trailer out, to premiere on November 7

Washington DC [US], October 14 : The makers have released the trailer for the Jenn Lyon starrer 'Stumble' on Monday. The series is set to premiere on November 7.

The trailer begins when Lyon's Potter was "asked to be fired" and finds a new job leading a junior college cheer squad as she attempts to win her record-breaking 15th championship and help some lives along the way.

The series, which comes from veteran comedy showrunners Liz and Jeff Astrof, also stars Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy.

Kristin Chenoweth, who guest-starred in the pilot, will be recurring.

Stumble, which has a mockumentary style, will follow Happy's Place on Fridays as part of two comedy blocks that the network is airing this fall, reported Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPwZXu3EWW1/

"I do think Stumble is going to be a good companion for Happy's Place because, while Happy's is a multi cam, and Stumble is a single-cam, in terms of sensibility, we think that those shows are similar," said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Television Studios, NBC Entertainment & Peacock Scripted.

"I think that both shows present a co-viewing opportunity for the family," added Pearlena as quoted by Variety.

Meanwhile, Peacock series 'The Paper', a spinoff of 'The Office', will get a broadcast run behind 'St. Denis Medical'.

The network's other new comedy for the '25/26 season, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, starring Tracy Morgan, will premiere midseason.

