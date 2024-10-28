Jenna Dewan shares BTS pictures of daughter from Irish dance competition

Los Angeles, Oct 28 Actress Jenna Dewan is busy with mom duties. The ‘Step Up’ actress, 43, spent her weekend supporting her eldest child, 11-year-old daughter Everly, at the Celtic Irish Dance Academy’s Championships.

She documented some moments from the event on her Instagram Stories, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Dewan kicked off the collection of posts with a photo of Everly — whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum — sitting with a friend and fellow dancer at the Irish dance competition, before showing her youngest child, 4-month-old Rhiannon, getting in on the action as well.

As per ‘People’, in footage taken behind the scenes of the event, Steve Kazee — who is Dewan’s fiance and father to both Rhiannon and son Callum, 4 — helped his youngest follow in Everly’s footsteps.

The actor, 48, held up Rhiannon and made it appear as though she was also dancing. As the infant looked into Dewan’s camera, the actress laughed and panned away from the baby and toward Everly’s fellow contestants as they prepared to compete. In the caption, Dewan simply added a dancer emoji.

The ‘Step Up’ alum also shared photos of herself and Kazee behind the scenes of the dance championships. In one picture, she laid on the ground while holding her toddler, and she wrote in her caption, “Dance mom life”.

In another, Dewan showed off Kazee’s parenting skills. Alongside a photo of Dewan’s fiancé snuggling up to the 4-month-old, the mom of three declared that he is “the only person who looks good in the terrible ballroom lighting” at Irish dance competitions.

Dewan’s “dance mom” BTS pictures come shortly after both she and Channing Tatum, 44 — who is engaged to Zoe Kravitz — each praised Everly for her winning turn in a different Irish dance competition last month. After the preteen appeared to secure two big trophies in the September event, both of her parents raved about her on Instagram.

