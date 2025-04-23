Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones promise cracker of a season in ‘Wednesday 2’ trailer

Los Angeles, April 23 The trailer of the 2nd season of the hit OTT series ‘Wednesday’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it brings its titular character back to school at Nevermore Academy.

However, this time, she knows where the bodies are buried. The teaser trailer for season 2 of the series, which starts with a bang as the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, unloads brass knuckles, a machete, a taser and several more weapons hidden within her outfit as she makes her way through airport security, reports ‘People’ magazine.

But her character is stopped for a bottle of suntan lotion that Thing (played by Victor Dorobantu) packed. She rides to school with her parents, Morticia (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (played by Luis Guzmán), as her mom notes, "This is the first time you've ever willingly returned to a school”.

Wednesday says it feels like "returning to the scene of the crime, I already know where the bodies are buried”.

The trailer promises more eerie adventures for the 16-year-old, who has been learning how to interpret her secret visions that give her a look into the past, as she notes, "Wherever there's murder and mayhem, you will always find an Addams”.

As per ‘People’, Morticia warns her daughter that "every family has dark secrets," but "secrets can have deadly consequences”, and Wednesday doesn't appear too ruffled by the warning. "You don't need to worry about me, Mother”, she tells her. "I do my best work in the dark”.

Ortega, 22, previously teased that "everything is very graphic" in the second installment of the Tim Burton series, as she told E! News, "Tim really had a ball”.

"It’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day”, she said.

The actress also said that some of what's to come in season 2 is some of her "favorite footage from the show”.

