Jenna Ortega lights up the Emmy 2025 stage in a sheer jeweled ensemble

Los Angeles, Sep 15 “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega channelled her inner Isabella Rossellini's character from the 1992 film “Death Becomes Her,” as she lit up the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards stage dressed in an ensemble made out of jewels and crystals.

Giving her own spin to sheer outfit, Ortega looked every inch-a-gorgeous diva in a top made entirely of multi-colored jewels and crystals in a variety of shapes and sizes covering both the front and back. She completed her look with a black skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Ortega along with her “Wednesday” co-star Catherine Zeta Jones announced the nominees for the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series categories.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse from the award-event.

She said: “Tonight, we celebrate women who don't just play roles. They transform into them.”

Stating the next line, Ortega said: Each of these women's performances has sparked conversation and has reminded us of their demanding, powerful presence on screen. Their impact is undeniable.

Zeta-Jones then added: “They continue to raise the bar and widen the lens on how we see the world.”

Talking about Rossellini, she sported a similar top as the enchantress Lisle von Rhuman in the cult-classic Death Becomes Her, which also stars Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. The film follows two women who drink a magic potion that promises eternal youth.

Talking about “Wednesday”, the Netflix series is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. The show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, Moosa Mostafa, Steve Buscemi, Isaac Ordonez, Owen Painter, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Noah B. Taylor, Evie Templeton and Luis Guzman.

The first season revolves around Wednesday Addams, who attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school. The second season revolves around Wednesday's return to Nevermore Academy and a new villain, Isaac Night.

