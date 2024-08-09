Jenna Ortega says in Hollywood everybody wants to be ‘politically correct’

Los Angeles, Aug 9 Actress Jenna Ortega has talked about the intersection of Hollywood and politics and how the need for actors to be politically correct often contributes to their loss of integrity.

It was in 2023, when Ortega stepped away from the “Scream” franchise, a day after her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired due to social media posts about Israel and Palestine. However, the “Wednesday” actress cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for her departure.

“The business that we work in is so touchy-feely. Everybody wants to be politically correct, but I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity, because it lacks honesty,” Ortega told Vanity Fair about Hollywood.

“I wish that we had a better sense of conversation,” she continued, reports variety.com.

“Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it and, if anything, it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument. Am I describing world peace?” she then asked herself on a lighter note.

Barrera was fired from “Scream 7” due to her posts supporting Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

“Scream” producer Spyglass Media Group at that time said in a statement: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

In the wake of Barrera and Ortega’s exit, “Scream 7” was overhauled and brought back longtime franchise star Neve Campbell to lead the movie.

Talking about Ortega, she will next be seen in the upcoming film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” by Tim Burton.

