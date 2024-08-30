Jenna Ortega wears outfit made of ‘wallpaper’: Everytime I walk it crinkles

Los Angeles, Aug 30 Actress Jenna Ortega, who is currently at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, wore a dress by iconic designer Harris Reed and revealed that everytime she walks it crinkles.

In a video posted by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram, the actress is seen talking about her look.

She is heard saying: “This is a bit dramatic isn’t it? Tonight is custom Harris Reed. A little secret about this outfit is first of all these rings were made by a collaboration that Colleen Atwood did, who was the costume designer for ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘Wednesday’ but this material is wallpaper. So everytime I walk it crinkles.”

The video was captioned: “Jenna Ortega continues to pay homage to the orig. ‘Beetlejuice’ during the sequels’ press tour!”

The actress attended the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”. She made heads turn as she walked on the red carpet sporting a custom Dior Couture gown that matched the carpet. The garment was made up of layers that fell in a heart shape across her body.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is directed by Tim Burton, who is known for making films such as “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Mars Attacks!”

The fantasy comedy horror film is based on a story by Gough, Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith. It is a sequel to Beetlejuice (1988) and the second film of the Beetlejuice franchise, it also stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

The film follows the Deetz family, who after 36 years return home to Winter River after Charles Deetz's unexpected death. Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened, releasing the dreaded monster Beetlejuice.

