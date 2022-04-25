Jennifer Aniston calls Barbra Streisand her 'inspiration'

On the occasion of Barbra Streisand's 80th birthday, actor Jennifer Aniston extended her heartfelt greetings to the legendary singer.

"Muse, legend, always inspired by the one and only. Happy @barbrastreisand day," Jennifer wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Alongside the note, the 'Friends' star dropped a few vintage images of Barbra.

She also shared several pictures from one of her photoshoots she had done in 2020, in which she paid homage to Barbra by recreating her look.

Jennifer's birthday wish to Barbra garnered a lot of likes and comments from the fans.

"I see two muses, legends! You and her," a netizen commented.

"Happy birthday to this inspiring and sensational woman who gives us strength and courage," another one wrote.

From singing to acting in films and directing projects, Barbra has been enthralling audiences for over 60 years now. She is also a recipient of many big awards including Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and Golden Globes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor