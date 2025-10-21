Jennifer Aniston on "carving out time" for herself amid busy work schedule

Washington DC [US], October 21 : Actor Jennifer Aniston shared how she's learning to make time for herself after years of being a self-proclaimed workaholic, reported People.

"This is another thing that I've gotten really good at in the last couple of years, is carving out time," said Aniston.

"Just saying to the team, 'The month of blanky blank is off.' We're not going to do anything for whatever happens to be the month that would work that year," she said.

Once she finds the right time, she tells her team, "'I'm going to take off. I'm going to have a vacation. There's going to be no work.' And you just kind of have to put it on your calendar," according to People.

"I think it's so important because, if we're running on fumes because we are working too hard and not giving ourselves the opportunity to refuel our bodies mentally and physically, we're useless," she said, adding, "We're cranky, we're fatigued, we're under-slept. I think that the importance of that [rest] and recharge is imperative."

Aniston previously shared that she is "a bit of a workaholic" and she knows it, so she's been trying to "take some time to travel and not work."

"It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it. Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day if you're just working so much that you don't have any wonderful life experiences," as quoted by People.

She said that she's "smarter about how I'm working out" nowadays, and part of that is being "much gentler" on her body. "You have to really honour where your body is, which I've gotten so much better at as I've gotten older," she said. "We love each other now, as corny as that may sound."

"As I've become more educated about the body over the years, I've been able to become stronger than I'd ever thought," she said as quoted by People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor