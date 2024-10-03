Jennifer Aniston opens up about her most outrageous rumours, including Barack Obama 'secret romance'

Washington [US], October 3 : In a candid appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' recently, Jennifer Aniston addressed a variety of rumours and tabloid stories about herself, shedding light on both their truth and absurdity.

The 55-year-old 'Friends' star began by tackling a particularly eyebrow-raising claim that she had a secret romance with former President Barack Obama.

"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid's going to make up a story and then it's that," she joked, adding, "I was not mad at it."

However, Aniston clarified, "I know Michelle [Obama] more than him," she said, as per E! News,

Aniston also confirmed some unconventional rumours, including her experience with a salmon sperm facial.

"Don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?" she quipped, embracing the bizarre tale.

Perhaps even more shocking, she acknowledged travelling internationally with jars of olives and, surprisingly, a Ziplock bag containing her late therapist's ashes.

"Can I plead the... it's a little true," Aniston said with a chuckle, adding, "Oh, I'm gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. It's a long story."

Additionally, Aniston reminisced about her childhood, revealing that one of her art pieces once hung in New York's Museum of Modern Art.

As per E! News, the interview took a lighter turn when Kimmel asked if her family truly made her belly dance during Christmas Eve gatherings. "Anytime, not just Christmas Eve," she responded, sharing how her Greek heritage led to these family performances.

"The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. Yes, they would say, 'Let's get up and watch'... I get such anxiety when friends do that with their children because of the inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my great aunts and uncles and grandmothers," she said.

