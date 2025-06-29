Jennifer Aniston opens up about her perfect day off, says it's like a 'blank schedule'

Washington [US], June 29 : Actor Jennifer Aniston recently shared how she likes to spend her ideal day off, and it includes plenty of time with her dogs.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 56-year-old actress said her perfect day is all about having no fixed plans. "It looks like a blank schedule, there's not one thing on it... That's a perfect day, and then I can figure out what that day looks like as it goes," Aniston said.

Aniston, best known around the world for her iconic role as 'Rachel Green' on Friends, has been a busy part of the entertainment industry for nearly 40 years. But even someone with her schedule knows the importance of slowing down.

When asked if her dogs Clyde, Lord Chesterfield, and Sophie are part of her dream day off, she quickly replied, "Of course! That's a given."

"The dogs are everything. They're living, breathing, pure, good love. It's literally having love bombs just sitting on either side of you," she added.

Aniston admitted that stepping away from work isn't always easy for her and shared how working non-stop can become too much.

"I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work," she said.

"It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it. Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day if you're just working so much that you don't have any wonderful life experiences," Aniston added while speaking to PEOPLE.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor