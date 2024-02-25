Jennifer Aniston reveals she shared a New Year's Eve kiss with Barbra Streisand

Los Angeles, Feb 25 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston has shared that she once had a memorable New Year's Eve with Oscar and Grammy-winning actress-singer Barbra Streisand.

At the recently concluded Screen Actors Guild Awards, Aniston, 55, presented Streisand, 81, with the Life Achievement Award, and shared that she and the Hollywood icon once kissed on New Year's Eve, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Aniston said in her speech, "Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she's also a mensch. Barbra created the Streisand foundation, giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organisations supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control”.

She continued, "And while I haven't had the pleasure of working with her -- yet -- I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve. I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you, I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honour.”

As per ‘People’, Aniston then turned the stage over to Bradley Cooper, who also praised Streisand as she received the achievement award.

SAG-AFTRA had announced that Streisand would be the 59th recipient of its Life Achievement Award in December. They described the EGOT honoree as "one of the greatest entertainers of all time”.

Members of SAG-AFTRA's National Honors and Tributes Committee nominate and vote on each year's Life Achievement Award.

