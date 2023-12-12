Jennifer Aniston reveals she texted Matthew Perry hours before his demise

Los Angeles [US], December 12 : Actor Jennifer is reeling from the death of his 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry. Undoubtedly, a piece of her heart disappeared with the untimely demise of Perry.

In a recent interview with Variety, Aniston fondly remembered Perry and shared he was in a good place before his death.

Aniston also revealed that she had been talking with Perry over text the day he died.

"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy," she said.

She continued, "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Perry breathed his last on October 28, 2023. He was 54.

Perry rose to fame with his role of Chandler in the popular American sitcom 'Friends', which ran for 10 years.

Following his death, the cast, along with other actors wrote about their experiences with Perry and how much his character, Chandler Bing, meant.

Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribiani on Friends, shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images and a heartfelt note for Perry. He wrote, "Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites," Courteney Cox wrote.

Taking to Instagram, David Schwimmer wrote, "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

He also shared a picture with Matthew from one of his favourite moments spent with him on the 'Friends' set."This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around'Could there BE any more clouds?'," he added.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day..," Aniston posted.

Perry was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

