Jennifer Aniston sheds light on her secret struggle of 20 years

Los Angeles, Oct 9 Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her role of Rachel Green in the iconic American sitcom ‘Friends’, has opened up on her health struggle which went on for over 2 decades.

The actress shared that she spent 20 years secretly trying to have a baby, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 56-year-old actress has hit out at the "false narrative" that she decided against having children because she is a "workaholic".

Speaking to the November issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, she said, "They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes”.

She further mentioned, “That’s not anybody’s business. But there comes a point when you can’t not hear it, the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me – I’m just a human being. We’re all human beings. That’s why I thought, ‘What the hell?’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Friends’ star decided to first speak out about her unsuccessful IVF treatment to help others.

She explained, "I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF. So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue”.

Despite being hurt by rumours about her personal life over the years, The Morning Show actress has largely tried to let nature take its course.

She said, "The older I get, the less I care about correcting a narrative, because it will happen eventually. The news cycle is so fast, it just goes away. Of course, there are times when I feel that sense of justice, when something has been said that isn’t true and I need to right the wrong. And then I think, do I really? My family knows my truth, my friends know my truth”.

In 2022, Jennifer revealed she had undergone unsuccessful IVF treatment, while she wished she'd frozen her eggs earlier.

