Jennifer Aniston talks about Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie "love triangle"

Washington DC [US], August 11 : Twenty years after Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt announced their breakup, and Pitt moved on with Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, the Friends alum reflected on the "love triangle" era, reported E! News.

"It was such juicy reading for people," said the 'Morning Show' actress in an interview, adding, "If they didn't have their soap operas, they had their tabloids."

"It's a shame that it had to happen, but it happened," she added. "And boy did I take it personally."

On her mindset at the time? "Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps," she explained, "and keep on walking, girl."

The same year that Aniston, 56, and Pitt, 61, called it quits, he officially moved on with Jolie, 50, and the new couple even posed for pictures together in a spread for W magazine, titled "Domestic Bliss," depicting them as married with kids, reported E! News.

After Pitt and Jolie's 2005 photoshoot was released, Aniston shared shortly after, "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing."

"I just remember the experience of doing it, which was kind of jarring," she recalled, adding, "It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs," reported E! News.

Anistonwho was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 and has recently been linked to hypnotist Jim Curtishas well moved on from her relationship with Pitt. In fact, the two have even shared friendly interactions over the years, reported E! News.

