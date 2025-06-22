Jennifer Aniston talks about work-life balance, says she’s a workaholic

Los Angeles, June 22 Actress Jennifer Aniston is getting candid about her work-life balance. The actress, 56, said that she often struggles with carving time out for herself amid her hectic and demanding career.

She said that focusing on crafting a better work-life balance for herself is of the utmost importance, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, "I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work. It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it”.

"Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day, if you're just working so much that you don't have any wonderful life experiences”, she added.

As per ‘People’, Aniston, who is currently starring in Apple TV+'s ‘The Morning Show’, which is scheduled to release its fourth season later this year, says she currently has a plan of action for how to separate work from the rest of her life.

"I'm trying desperately to learn how to create those auto replies when emails and texts come in, where it's like, 'I'm away forever. But call me in December, I'll be back”, she said with a laugh.

Aniston has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for years, working continuously since she made a name for herself when she was cast in ‘Friends’, which ran from 1994 to 2004. In the years following, the actress has starred in a variety of television and film projects.

When Aniston does have downtime for herself, she said that her perfect day off follows a certain structure. "It looks like a blank schedule, there's not one thing on it”, she said. "That's a perfect day, and then can I figure out what that day looks like as it goes”.

