Jennifer Aniston tears up while talking about her first canine friend

Los Angeles, Sep 13 Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her work in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, had an emotional moment live on air.

The actress burst into tears while remembering her late beloved dog, Norman, and her special bond with actress Shirley MacLaine, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Jennifer appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on Friday, September 12, and couldn't hold back tears after receiving a sentimental video message from her ‘Rumor Has It’ co-star, 91. Barrymore asked Aniston, "What is Shirley MacLaine like?" to which Aniston shared, "She believes that we were mother and daughter in a previous lifetime. I think it's why we had such an instant bond”.

As per ‘People’, the two co-starred in the 2005 rom-com, where MacLaine played Aniston's grandmother. The ‘Never Been Kissed’ actress, 50, then surprised Aniston with a special message from MacLaine and her daughter, Sachi Parker.

In her video, MacLaine commended Aniston for being "professional" while filming ‘Rumor Has It’, adding, "You were really wonderful to work with”.

When the video ended, Jennifer Aniston was seen wiping away her tears as she expressed awe over MacLaine's words. Asked why the message moved Aniston to tears, she explained, "I was with her when my dog passed away”.

Aniston's late pup Norman, a Welsh corgi-terrier mix, died in May 2011 when he was 15. "I was at (MacLaine's) ranch in New Mexico doing a past life regression retreat”, she shared of the moment she lost her pet, before joking, "Which sounds crazy when I say it like that.”.

She then asked Barrymore's dog, Douglas, who was nearby, "Are you worried about me because I'm crying? And my dog, I'm talking about Norman?".

The ‘Friends’ star has been candid about her love for her pets in the past. She is a dog mom to Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, who follow Aniston's first two dogs , Norman, and Dolly. Both of them still remain deeply meaningful to her.

