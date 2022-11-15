Jennifer Aniston’s father and veteran actor John Aniston passes away

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston on Monday paid an emotional tribute to her father, veteran actor John Aniston, who died on November 11. He was 89. Aniston is best known for his role in the television series “Days of Our Lives”. John died on November 11. The cause of his death is not yet known. Jennifer also added, “And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time Don’t forget to visit.

John shared Jennifer with his former wife, Nancy Dow who died in 2016. He parted ways from Nancy when the Friends actor was 10 years old. Besides Jennifer, John also has a son, Alexander with his second wife, Sherry Rooney.John debuted in 1962 with 87th Precinct and appeared in several TV shows, such as Mission: Impossible, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, and Mad Men to only name a few. Earlier this year, he received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.