Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' returns for season 4

Los Angeles [US], May 29 : Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-starrer 'The Morning Show' is coming back with the fourth season.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth season will be released on September 17.

The fourth season will again time jump to open nearly two years after the events of season three and, along with news of the return date, the Apple TV+ drama has released a handful of first-look photos to tease both the new and returning cast.

The Morning Show expanded its cast for season four. Alongside stars and executive producers Aniston and Witherspoon, newcomers Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook have joined the cast. Returning stars include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie - and fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the last finale, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt acknowledged that the writers "caused themselves a lot of problems" with the major cliffhanger that ended season three, but promised that, even though she set her starring women on very diverging paths, Aniston and Witherspoon would find ways back to one another for season four. "Because that's the core of the show," she said. "People appreciated that they're together but not together. That's the contradiction. Everybody has to face what they have to face. There is accountability, but it's not bleak. Even when you have to be accountable for something, life can go on."

