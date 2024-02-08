Jennifer Coolidge feels jealous of 'White Lotus' season 3 cast

Los Angeles [US], February 8 : American actor Jennifer Coolidge admitted that it's difficult not to be jealous of 'The White Lotus' season three casting news, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm jealous of everyone that's going. I just want to stress I'm not a good sport about it, but there's nothing I can do," she told Today this week.

Tanya, Coolidge's fan-favorite White Lotus character, was also one of the few characters to appear in both seasons one and two, earning Emmys for both performances. Unfortunately, Tanya died tragically at the end of Season 2.

"When they kill you, you have to accept it," she continued.

"Because it means they're not calling for your costume sizes or anything. It's over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess."

Season three of The White Lotus will be set in Thailand, following seasons in Hawaii and Sicily. Season one star Natasha Rothwell will return, along with newcomers Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravicius, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Following public outrage in Ukraine, HBO replaced Milos Bikovic with Julian Kostov.

"People are asking me if I'm in it. I can honestly say, to this moment, no one has even mentioned it to me," Coolidge said this week.

"I think I'm dead. I think I'm dead right now and maybe dead forever."

She noted that, while she has accepted her character's death, she is still upset.

"I just want to say in all honesty, I'm very sad I'm not in it," she said.

Coolidge still has high expectations for author Mike White's third installment, "I think it's going to be good. There's going to be all sorts of good stuff in it, probably great sex stuff. You know how Mike White writes it's never, never a dull moment. I think he's going to slay with this one."

