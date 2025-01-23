Jennifer Coolidge-starrer ‘The White Lotus’ green-lit for season 4

Los Angeles, Jan 23 The black comedy drama series ‘The White Lotus’ is set to return with its 4th season as it has officially been greenlit by its network HBO.

The production is aimed for 2026. It is unclear where the fourth season will take place, or whether any cast members will return, reports ‘Variety’.

But creator-showrunner Mike White has already pitched ideas to Casey Bloys, the HBO and Max chief revealed in November. The early renewal comes a few weeks before the February 16 premiere of Season 3, which takes the Emmy-winning ensemble dramedy to Thailand.

As per ‘Variety’, Natasha Rothwell, who played the spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season 1 set in Hawaii, is the only returning cast member this time around, after Jennifer Coolidge reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the second season.

Both seasons so far have followed groups of troubled vacationers who unleash their worst, most privileged impulses at the idyllic White Lotus resort, as their exploits intersect with hotel staff members. Both seasons also featured a mysterious death.

Joining Rothwell in Thailand are Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Blackpink member Lisa.

‘The White Lotus’ won 15 Emmys across its first two seasons, including for outstanding limited series for its first season. The series is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The series, which was originally intended as a 6-part limited series, premiered on July 11, 2021, to critical acclaim and high ratings. The show's success led to HBO renewing it as an anthology series.

