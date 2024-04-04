Jennifer Garner all set to produce holiday comedy 'Mrs. Claus'

Washington [US], April 4 : Actor Jennifer Garner is set to make the audience laugh with 'Mrs. Claus', a holiday comedy in which she is set to star and produce, reported Deadline.

Jennifer is associating with Netflix after working on popular family films like 'Family Leave' and "Yes Day" as well as the science fiction picture 'The Adam Project', which starred Ryan Reynolds and was one of the streamer's highest-grossing films to date in terms of viewership.

The movie's narrative is being kept under wraps. Hello Sunshine, which has been working with Garner recently on the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ thriller series 'The Last Thing He Told M'e, has Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter attached to produce. Leah McKendrick is penning the script. Nicole King from Linden Productions and Garner are also producing.

Garner most recently agreed to act alongside Paul Walter Hauser in Max Winkler's true-crime film 'Fruitcake'.

The film depicts the actual tale of Sandy and Kay Jenkins, a middle-class couple who went on to embezzle millions from popular Texas-based business Collin Street Bakery

McKendrick is best known for writing, directing and starring in the dramedy 'Scrambled', which world premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival and was released by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions earlier this year. Most recently, she was tapped in to write the script for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel for Sony.

In addition to the second season of 'The Last Thing He Told Me', Hello Sunshine's upcoming slate includes Amazon MGM Studios' Nicholas Stoller comedy 'You're Cordially Invited', starring Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, among other projects. Past credits for Linden Productions include Netflix's 'Family Switch', produced by and starring Garner, as well as Genie starring Melissa McCarthy, reported Deadline.

