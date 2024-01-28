Jennifer Garner reunites with ‘Alias’ co-stars Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin

Los Angeles, Jan 28 Actress Jennifer Garner has posted a picture of herself smiling with two of her former co-stars Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin from ‘Alias’.

"New York City doesn’t happen if I don’t get a moment with my best guys, Ron and Victor", the actress, 51, captioned the photo shared on Instagram, reports People magazine.

The three bundled up against the winter cold, posed outside together with big smiles. Rifkin, 84, stood out in the middle, wearing a bright yellow jacket and an orange scarf.

As per People, Garner wore a black jacket on his left, while Garber, 74, stood on his other side, grinning in a dark blue jacket. ‘Alias’ ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006.

Garner regularly reunites with the two men, and recently visited Garber at the final performance of his off-Broadway play, Love Letters, which closed at New York's Irish Repertory Theatre in September.

"If you are my person and you are on stage I’ll do what I can to see you. @therealvictorgarber is my person,” she captioned a photo of herself with Garber on Instagram at the time. Garner played an international spy named Sydney Bristow on Alias, and Garber portrayed her father, Jack Bristow. Rifkin played Sydney's enemy Arvin Sloan.

In a November 2023 appearance on ‘The View’, Garner shared her feelings about a reboot of the hit series, saying that it would be up to the show's creator, J.J. Abrams.

“Oh my gosh, would that be the most fun ever? That would be so fun," she said. “You know, that’s really, that's up to J.J. Nobody has ever really brought it up.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor