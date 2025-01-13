Jennifer Garner shares 'guilt' after losing friend in LA wildfires

Washington [USA], January 13 : Actor Jennifer Garner shared that she lost a friend in the devastating wildfires which have been storming Los Angeles for the past week

The actress, who was volunteering alongside World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres on Friday to feed those who evacuated due to the fires, shared that one of her friends from her church died in the fires.

"I did lose a friend, and for our church, it's really tender so I don't feel like we should talk about her yet. I did lose a friend who did not get out in time." said Garner while speaking to MSNBC's Katy Tur as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"My heart bleeds for my friends, I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can without even [thinking] I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes. I feel almost guilty walking through my house. You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?" said Garner

'The Catch Me If You Can' actress, who claims to have lived in and around Palisades for 25 years said she came out to volunteer because she wanted to be helpful and wanted to play a role for World Central Kitchen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday.

The couple connected with the affected families and tried to support them emotionally after hearing about their tragic experience of the LA wildfires as per People.

Meghan and Harry thanked the first responders, including LA County firefighters and police. The Duke and Duchess later met with World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres at the food stations to praise relief teams.

As per People, the couple contributed monetary donations and plans to continue supporting recovery.

The Pasadena Mayor Victor Grodo praised the visit of the Duke-Duchess.

"They want to be as helpful as they can be ... we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They're just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours," Grodo said as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He noted that Meghan and Harry, whose Archewell Foundation has longstanding ties with World Central Kitchen, visited the centre "anonymously". "No one knew they were serving food with masks."

Many Hollywood celebrities including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges, Joshua Jackson and many more lost their homes in LA Wildfires.

As per Deadline, the fires have broken out in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton Canyon, Malibu, the Hollywood Hills and other areas around Los Angeles County amid a life-threatening windstorm that picked up Tuesday.

At least 16 people have died in the Southern California wildfires, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has received 16 missing persons reports related to the fires, as per Deadline.

More than 105,000 people have received mandatory evacuation orders, with another 87,000 under evacuation warnings.

